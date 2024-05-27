"I am a Proud Black Man. DEI Undermines Us"
My Latest Newsweek Article
Article Link - https://www.newsweek.com/i-am-proud-black-man-dei-undermines-us-opinion-1904486
Batya Ungar-Sargon, Newsweek Opinion Editor, invited me again to participate in their debate series when opposing sides of a given argument provide their stance for readers and decide for themselves as to who is right or wrong.
I do a little storytelling in the article. Please give it a read if you have a chance. Enjoy your holiday weekend!
Great article, Adam.
It seems so obvious (to me, anyway) that DEI is just repackaged racism. Why has everyone been so taken in by it? Who benefits from DEI, really? I’m pretty sure it is not the black community.
When my niece and her husband put Ibram X Kendi’s (real name Ibram Henry Rogers) book The Racist Baby on the registry for their first child…🤯 well, HE is definitely laughing all the way to the bank.
It feels like the tide is turning. Thank you for your bravery and speaking truth. 🙏🏼
Really excellent Adam. As MOMinator described it, DEI is repackaged racism. I describe it as leftist sanctioned racism aimed in another direction at different victims. I suspect Calla Devlin is well meaning and wrong, likely seeing herself as a white savior to black Americans who just can’t help themselves. How condescending and sad and, yes, racist. Well done, as usual.