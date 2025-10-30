I am Voting for a Republican as Governor of New Jersey for the first time
I am an independent who has voted both Democratic and Republican in my lifetime, but the Democrats have destroyed my state in recent years.
Today, I am voting for Republican Jack Ciattarelli as Governor of New Jersey. This will be the first time I’m voting for a Republican as Governor in New Jersey.
New Jersey is often the butt of jokes (many initiated by myself), but it’s a beautiful state that is riddled with overtaxation and is simply not affordable to live in.
New Jersey has the highest property tax rate in the country and simultaneously has the highest average home price. I know several people who have decent homes who are paying $12,000+ a year in property taxes.
Meanwhile, in neighboring states like Pennsylvania, the same house and property would probably cost them half the amount in property taxes.
New Jersey has a progressive income tax system with a top marginal rate of 10.75%. Among the 50 states, this ranks as the 4th highest top marginal individual income tax rate.
We are effectively being economically squeezed to death by overtaxation, and the dagger in the heart has been the rising energy costs.
Our energy costs have risen 24-31% in a single year, and everyone is bearing the brunt of these costs. What’s not helping is that our state government is going all in on renewable energy projects that’ll cost lots of money but won’t be sufficient for the demands.
Not every issue is the fault of Democrats, but their solutions are not helping.
Their promises are falling flat, and what’s been happening is that their messaging has been about attacking Trump rather than acknowledging there is a massive affordability issue in our state for the working class.
Prior to the pandemic, my wife and I were looking to become first-time homebuyers. On average, in the areas we were looking at, a home would cost around $350,000. That same home a couple of years later is half a million.
Even condos aren’t going for that price in a decent area. Even if we could save up enough for a decent down payment, we are faced with high interest rates and murderous property taxes in nearly every area of this state.
We’ve asked ourselves if it’s even worth staying here because even with an above-average income, we are still priced out of experiencing the American dream.
It’s hard to fix things if you don’t acknowledge that there is a real problem, and Jack’s Democratic challenger, Mikie Sherrill, doesn’t appear to understand how dire it is that we resolve these issues; otherwise, the next generation of residents will suffer an even greater consequence than what I’m going through.
I’m terrified for the college kid who wants to start a family in New Jersey in the near future. How can you build a life here when rent in a halfway decent area is astronomical and saving to buy an already overpriced house is nearly impossible in the most expensive state in the country?
The Democrats have been compromised by radical progressive ideologues and minimize the pain of anyone who isn’t in the top tax bracket. We are being strangled, and they don’t seem to recognize that we can’t breathe.
Another massive issue tied to the economics is the illegal immigration issue here. New Jersey is seen as a “sanctuary state,” and I’ve been inside these warehouses all over the state: illegal Hispanic workers are in massive abundance.
These are jobs that would have given citizens who are lower-middle class employment opportunities with enough money to take care of their families, and now they’re being skipped over for a cheaper illegal workforce.
We look at how, decades ago, you could own a house, a car, and take care of your family on a single factory job. Those days are gone because Americans are battling an illegal workforce that drives down our wages.
I’m a pragmatic and realistic voter; I don’t expect Jack to fix every issue that we have going on in this state. What I want is someone who is prepared to stop this unaffordability train that’s about to economically derail us.
I joke about New Jersey, but I’ve lived in this state for over 25 years and I like it here. I’ve lived in multiple counties throughout the state, and this place is my home. There are good people here who are trying their best to make ends meet, and the pathway over the past couple of decades hasn’t been working (yes, even under Christie).
It’s time for a change and for there to be equal competition for every resident’s vote. It’s time for everyone’s interests to be in mind and not just the niche interests of the upper class.
I’ve lost trust in the Democratic Party and the people they prop up for positions of power to champion what I care about.
Jack’s platform acknowledges these issues and he’s approaching things with a common sense response. Whether he follows through, only time will tell.
I’m giving Jack Ciattarelli a shot. He has my vote.
I’m a Rockefeller Republican or Independent moderate either label works for me, who is socially liberal, fiscally conservative and hawkish on foreign policy (but not to the degree of Neocons, I’m a Neorealist.) I too have voted for and like people from both parties and will happily continue to do so. I vote based on merit NOT party or ideology. I’m as middle of the road as one can get. But if I lived in the great state of New Jersey, I too would be casting my vote for Jack Ciattarelli for Governor. It is clear that every word Adam says here is true. The New Jersey State Democratic Party is ineffective, incompetent and corrupt. They care more about being anti-Trump, virtue signaling and big spending on pie in the sky projects that won’t work, then they do enacting policies that would substantively improve the lives of the people of New Jersey.
Phil Murphy has been a disaster for the state and Mikie Sherrill is a total moron who can’t answer simple questions in any way other than with a word salad. She has no actual policies or plans. Overtaxation, overregulation and excessive spending have hurt the people of New Jersey and made life for them difficult and expensive. Businesses can’t grow because it costs a fortune to operate in the Garden State. Governor Murphy and local Democrat mayors also thought it would be a brilliant idea to have sanctuary cities although out the state. Illegal immigrants are taking jobs and receiving money and resources that ought to be going to poor people, working-class people, racial minorities, disabled people, the homeless, the mentally ill, children, and veterans in the state. Look, like I said I’m a social liberal. I’m all for immigration reform, raising the immigration quota, giving amnesty and a pathway to citizenship to at least some illegal immigrants, abolishing ICE and returning to legacy INS, and starting a guest worker program and things of that nature. I have great compassion for all these folks who came to America in search of a better life.
But sanctuary cities are a terrible idea. You’re letting criminals and terrorists have a safe haven for one thing. For another, you’ve accepted into your state a sudden influx of a large number of people who are here illegally, who aren’t properly vetted and whom are taking up money and resources that should be going to the people of New Jersey first. Plus, where are all these people going to live? On the street? In hotels? In motels? Gyms? What kind of life is that?! They came to America with only the clothes on their back, are dirt poor and can’t speak English. You’re not doing them any favors by having corporations exploit them as cheap labor who gets paid peanuts. All you accomplish is to cheat American workers out of a job, undercut unions and make sure wages will stay artificially depressed. This arrangement doesn’t work for anyone. Also, how about all the gang members, drug dealers and murderers you just admitted into your state? Governor Murphy and his political allies did NOT think this through. If you want that to continue, please go right ahead and elect Mikie Sherrill.