Today, I am voting for Republican Jack Ciattarelli as Governor of New Jersey. This will be the first time I’m voting for a Republican as Governor in New Jersey.

I am an independent who has voted both Democratic and Republican in my lifetime, but the Democrats have destroyed my state in recent years.

New Jersey is often the butt of jokes (many initiated by myself), but it’s a beautiful state that is riddled with overtaxation and is simply not affordable to live in.

New Jersey has the highest property tax rate in the country and simultaneously has the highest average home price. I know several people who have decent homes who are paying $12,000+ a year in property taxes.

Meanwhile, in neighboring states like Pennsylvania, the same house and property would probably cost them half the amount in property taxes.

New Jersey has a progressive income tax system with a top marginal rate of 10.75%. Among the 50 states, this ranks as the 4th highest top marginal individual income tax rate.

We are effectively being economically squeezed to death by overtaxation, and the dagger in the heart has been the rising energy costs.

Our energy costs have risen 24-31% in a single year, and everyone is bearing the brunt of these costs. What’s not helping is that our state government is going all in on renewable energy projects that’ll cost lots of money but won’t be sufficient for the demands.

Not every issue is the fault of Democrats, but their solutions are not helping.

Their promises are falling flat, and what’s been happening is that their messaging has been about attacking Trump rather than acknowledging there is a massive affordability issue in our state for the working class.

Prior to the pandemic, my wife and I were looking to become first-time homebuyers. On average, in the areas we were looking at, a home would cost around $350,000. That same home a couple of years later is half a million.

Even condos aren’t going for that price in a decent area. Even if we could save up enough for a decent down payment, we are faced with high interest rates and murderous property taxes in nearly every area of this state.

We’ve asked ourselves if it’s even worth staying here because even with an above-average income, we are still priced out of experiencing the American dream.

It’s hard to fix things if you don’t acknowledge that there is a real problem, and Jack’s Democratic challenger, Mikie Sherrill, doesn’t appear to understand how dire it is that we resolve these issues; otherwise, the next generation of residents will suffer an even greater consequence than what I’m going through.

I’m terrified for the college kid who wants to start a family in New Jersey in the near future. How can you build a life here when rent in a halfway decent area is astronomical and saving to buy an already overpriced house is nearly impossible in the most expensive state in the country?

The Democrats have been compromised by radical progressive ideologues and minimize the pain of anyone who isn’t in the top tax bracket. We are being strangled, and they don’t seem to recognize that we can’t breathe.

Another massive issue tied to the economics is the illegal immigration issue here. New Jersey is seen as a “sanctuary state,” and I’ve been inside these warehouses all over the state: illegal Hispanic workers are in massive abundance.

These are jobs that would have given citizens who are lower-middle class employment opportunities with enough money to take care of their families, and now they’re being skipped over for a cheaper illegal workforce.

We look at how, decades ago, you could own a house, a car, and take care of your family on a single factory job. Those days are gone because Americans are battling an illegal workforce that drives down our wages.

I’m a pragmatic and realistic voter; I don’t expect Jack to fix every issue that we have going on in this state. What I want is someone who is prepared to stop this unaffordability train that’s about to economically derail us.

I joke about New Jersey, but I’ve lived in this state for over 25 years and I like it here. I’ve lived in multiple counties throughout the state, and this place is my home. There are good people here who are trying their best to make ends meet, and the pathway over the past couple of decades hasn’t been working (yes, even under Christie).

It’s time for a change and for there to be equal competition for every resident’s vote. It’s time for everyone’s interests to be in mind and not just the niche interests of the upper class.

I’ve lost trust in the Democratic Party and the people they prop up for positions of power to champion what I care about.

Jack’s platform acknowledges these issues and he’s approaching things with a common sense response. Whether he follows through, only time will tell.

I’m giving Jack Ciattarelli a shot. He has my vote.

