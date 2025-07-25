I Can't Stand Barack Obama...And I Voted For Him
New YouTube Commentary Video
A symbol of hope and change when he turned out to be the status quo. Today, he disparages fatherhood like a male feminist and does it to virtue signal to the alphabet mafia.
UPDATE: I’m trying something a little bit different from my previous videos. Those videos were scripted and took a couple of days to write, produce, and edit.
My strategy is a little bit different: Better video quality and faster turnaround, while providing a more authentic commentary experience.
This is more stream of consciousness type of commentary that I do more often. My goal is to produce 2 to 3 a week while attempting to remain as topical as possible.
Over time, these videos will get better and better. Enjoy the video.
I fear he is much worse than you have even portrayed. He won people over with his calm and measured demeanour. We have one like him in the UK - Starmer. He’s nowhere near as polished as Obama; he’s grey, dull and monotone. Starmer doesn’t have the flair or the charisma, but what he does have is that he will promise the earth and deliver nothing, whilst quietly creaming the system for himself.
But I was really shocked when Obama instructed black men to vote for Harris. It was a cheap shot and I was struck by the racism. How dare he tell black men they no longer have a free vote. Worst thing he could have done. No one should be voted into office because of the colour of their skin. And black men know that!! He misjudged them.
Couldn't agree 👏 more! He's always been the smooth, sophisticated con-man. New boss, same as the old boss.