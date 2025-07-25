Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
10m

I fear he is much worse than you have even portrayed. He won people over with his calm and measured demeanour. We have one like him in the UK - Starmer. He’s nowhere near as polished as Obama; he’s grey, dull and monotone. Starmer doesn’t have the flair or the charisma, but what he does have is that he will promise the earth and deliver nothing, whilst quietly creaming the system for himself.

But I was really shocked when Obama instructed black men to vote for Harris. It was a cheap shot and I was struck by the racism. How dare he tell black men they no longer have a free vote. Worst thing he could have done. No one should be voted into office because of the colour of their skin. And black men know that!! He misjudged them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Ellis's avatar
Mike Ellis
29m

Couldn't agree 👏 more! He's always been the smooth, sophisticated con-man. New boss, same as the old boss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture