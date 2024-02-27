Leftists use "horror stories" of cancelation to instill fear in others from expressing themselves and complying with cultural changes.

However, what I've found was that I was overwhelmingly embraced by everyone, including my former employers, once I overcame that fear.

I call them "horror stories" because they have a similar effect to a horror movie: they're exaggerated realities designed to make you scared and alter your perception of the world around you. But the worst possible circumstance usually isn't the most likely circumstance.

When I chose to speak out, I was worried about the reaction from the people I cared about the most & if they would support me even if they disagreed with my political stance. I heard so many stories about families being torn apart & friends disassociating; I feared this outcome.

I spent well over a decade in my IT career climbing to reach the position I always wanted and I was finally there. But what if my employer decided that my opinions were too much to keep me employed? Was it worth risking everything I worked for just to say how I felt publicly?

I spent nearly nine months writing my book, but also mentally preparing myself for the Freddy Krueger of cancelations that would come my way once I made it public. However, what I've found, over and over, was that I was embraced by 99% of the people involved in my life.

Share

Once I got copies of my book in hand, I showed the CEO of the company & my bosses. They were shocked, not by the topic of my book but that I had this ambition to write a book. They were proud of me for reaching a goal & immediately supported me: the CEO even bought five copies.

My friendship circle decreased by a few individuals initially, (they were progressives) but I gained multiple new friends over time who accept me for who I am as a person, even if they don't always agree with what I have to say.

Most importantly, my immediate and extended family wholly embraced me and remain proud of me for everything I've accomplished. As long as I'm happy, they're happy for me, and it’s introduced opportunities to have deeper discussions in a respectful manner.

Two of my closest cousins disagree with me often, but they are two of my biggest fans and are extremely proud of me for my accomplishments. I even brought one of them with me to DeSantis' inauguration gala despite him not being his biggest fan: This experience brought us closer.

I would eventually leave that job to go to another one, eventually telling them about my body of work and they embraced me there as well. I realized that the fear of social, familial, and economic ruin is larger than the likeliness of any of them happening.

Share

So I'm not being misunderstood. There is a risk of this happening, just like there is a risk that you could be killed by a prolific serial killer with a chainsaw, but we have to be able to counterbalance the likeliness of it happening.

Understand that the objective of the cancelation mob is to make examples out of individuals to force compliance from the greater public, but logically, they can't cancel everyone and most people don't agree with their stances, so the likelihood of it happening to you is minimal.

But the biggest realization I had was that what you fear is the ultimate weapon for your opponent. Whatever outcome you fear that keeps you reluctant from expressing yourself will be used against you, but if you don't operate based on angst, you'll be truly free.

Leftists are illiberal and anti-freedom of expression because they recognize that our voices threaten their endeavors for cultural and political change. If even a few of us risk speaking up in defiance of their demands, they know it will inspire an unstoppable wave of pushback.

I dedicated my book to my son because I wanted to inspire him to speak up even if it's unpopular to do so and it appears the world will strike you down for doing so.

I never want my son to be ruled by the anxiety of unlikely repercussions: that would be the real horror.

Share

Refer a friend