Early this morning, I had a supernatural experience that has left me mixed with emotions and my eyes filled with tears.

Normally my dreams are vague and make little sense and there is absolutely nothing to take from them. However, what I experienced wasn't a dream; it was vivid.

If I'm to rewind to earlier this week, I woke up around 3:30 AM suddenly because I saw my closet door move. Behind my closet door are items attached to the door, so it's not easy to move. The only way for it to move was if someone was to give it force.

By the time I woke up, I saw it just finish moving, and I knew something was there. Something told me that spiritually, something is trying to mess with me and I've been praying for protection before I went to sleep since then.

However, this morning around 3:30 AM, I woke up, but it was like I was awake spiritually. I could vividly see around the room, but my body was still. I knew something was in the room with me and I could feel it.

Suddenly, I could see it moving closer to me and I could hear it laughing. It was translucent but I could still see it and it was repeatedly laughing with a child's voice for the purpose of mocking me.

Share

It's difficult to explain, but it's like you have instant knowledge as to your environment. I knew it was a malevolent entity, and it wanted to mock me.

As it got closer, I had instant recognition to not be scared but to call His name: I called on Jesus Christ. I said His name three times and on the third time, I saw a blinding bright yellow light take over my vision.

I vividly heard the words "May you be filled with the Holy Spirit" repeated three times, and I felt peace and safety wash over me.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

When the yellow light disappeared, I woke up with my body this time and the room looked exactly the same as a moments prior, but I knew that the evil spirit was gone. As I realized that it was gone, the phrase came into my mind over and over "This is not a battle between flesh and blood."

I was not only awake but wide awake, not even lethargic like I normally am so early in the morning. I took a shower and my mind was racing with information and understanding as to what just happened.

I eventually Googled the significance of a yellow light and it explicitly stated that it is in reference to the Holy Spirit. This is not some sort of common knowledge I was aware of and I just started crying profusely, knowing that what I experienced wasn’t delusional but real.

I believe that evil spirit used a child's voice for a reason and it's because it knows that I suffered a lot of emotional trauma as a child. It wanted to mock my pain, but I didn't feel scared knowing that I could call on Jesus for protection.

About a decade ago, I had a similar experience of hearing an audible voice eerily say my name in my ear that scared the Hell out of me at around 3:30 AM. It was the same feeling of knowing it was evil, but at that time, I was agnostic and didn't know I should call on Jesus for protection.

I don't think any of this is by accident. I've been watching people in my life come to Christ for the first time, or I'm being used to remind people to lean on Christ for guidance. I've been doing the Lord's bidding by trying to be a light in people's lives recently, and suddenly, this happens to me.

I think the reason why I keep crying is that for so long, I felt lost and unprotected. Knowing that God hears me when I'm under attack is just profoundly beautiful to comprehend.

Praise Jesus!

Refer a friend