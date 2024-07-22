I Lost 65 Pounds in 6 Months: This is My Weight Loss Journey (Video)
In April 2023, I was 275 pounds with dangerously high cholesterol levels. With the help of my wife, I lost over 65 pounds in 6 months and have maintained it since. If I can do it, so can you.
This is my weight loss journey...
Nice work Adam! I've been through having to lose weight and I know how tough it is to change the eating habits. Obesity and poor nutrition threaten the nation's security, and I was thrilled when the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, took on this issue.
Congratulations, Adam! As a recovering food addict, all in the name of desperately holding on to my "pretty girl" status, I, too, suffered health issues. The physical and emotional toll of this struggle was immense, affecting not just my health but every aspect of my life, from relationships to career aspirations. I applaud you wholeheartedly for your success!