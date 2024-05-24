Share this postI suffered from depression...until I got saved -Gothixwww.adambcoleman.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVideo Clips & LivestreamsI suffered from depression...until I got saved -GothixClip from upcoming episode of Breaking BreadAdam B. ColemanMay 24, 20245Share this postI suffered from depression...until I got saved -Gothixwww.adambcoleman.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41ShareThe full episode will be released tomorrow in 4k and Audio-Only.SubscribeShareRefer a friend5Share this postI suffered from depression...until I got saved -Gothixwww.adambcoleman.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41SharePreviousNext
I've been following Gothix on YouTube since before I met Adam.
I highly recommend it.
This will get you out of depression and make you a warrior:
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos