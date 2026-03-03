Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick D. Caton's avatar
Patrick D. Caton
4h

Minor crimes lead to major crimes

Reply
Share
Texas's avatar
Texas
7h

Immigrants are not cheap labor

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture