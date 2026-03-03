Last September, while on vacation, I made a video talking about my intentions to dive further into making video content. Shortly after coming back, I was able to record two conferences I was invited to and turned them both into documentaries.

One involves interviews with people at Genspect, highlighting the stories of the people who are there. That film is called “Not Standing Alone” and can be viewed for free on YouTube.

The second documentary is called “America’s Moms.” It highlights the organization Moms for Liberty while diving into parental rights in America. It’s a fantastic documentary, and I’ve submitted it to the Anthem Film Festival, which is libertarian-focused. I’ll keep everyone updated on this, but the trailer should be out around May and the full release mid-July.

As some of you have seen, I started writing about illegal immigration in the trucking industry and talking with various experts. I thought this was a simple issue that I could write about and move on from; I was wrong.

It changes you, listening to a widow hold back tears as she talks about losing her husband to a 16-time-deported illegal immigrant driving a truck. I kept wondering how we made it to this point, especially in an industry that is supposedly highly regulated.

Well, one question leads you down the rabbit hole. The trucking industry is so systemically dysfunctional and riddled with foreign criminality. Depending on the region, there are immigrant factions who are overtly going around regulations and doing highly illegal things just so they can dominate the trucking market.

I found that it goes well beyond a single illegal immigrant driver, who are essentially indentured servants.

But the biggest part was how the stories of victims are lost in the equation—the family members who suffer the loss of someone they loved because of an industry that is married to cheap illegal labor.

I decided to make this upcoming documentary called “The Illegal Highways” to tell the stories of these victims and discover how we got here.

This is a massive project for me, as it requires a lot of traveling and organizing. For a small creator, it’s an ambitious project that I hope will make an impact.

So far, the reception from the trucking community has been wonderful. They all want their industry restored to a state of relative sanity, and for once, someone outside the trucking community cares about what they’re going through. Industry experts have contacted me to give me even greater details, and trucking podcasts have invited me to speak on this upcoming documentary.

The good news is that my GiveSendGo has amassed over $2,500, which is enough to get me started. Every dollar raised is going into making sure this project comes out a masterpiece.

I will be going to a trucking convention at the end of March and interviewing select experts while I’m there. Then, in April, I’ll be visiting one of the families impacted to record their interview.

I’m incredibly excited for this project. I wouldn’t be able to accomplish this without the support of all of my supporters. Thank you all, and God bless.