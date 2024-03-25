A year ago, I was obese, living an unhealthy life, and uncomfortable in my skin. The changes I implemented in my life led me to initially lose 75 pounds & gain years in mortality.

I'm proud to announce my partnership with & modeling for XX-XY Athletics athletic clothing line.

I've been open about my struggle with my weight throughout my adult life and documenting the changes I've been making to live a healthier life. This gained the attention of Jennifer Sey, former Levis Strauss CEO and the founder of XX-XY Athletics, and she offered me an opportunity to model for her new brand.

Starting in December 2023, I switched my regimen of mostly intermittent fasting to eating more frequently protein-focused meals and weight training 4 to 5 days a week with the assistance of my friend David Ungar, a personal trainer, to get in the best possible shape.

With a timeline of three months, David guided me in a more purposeful routine that made sense for me and it was the physical challenge I needed. A year ago, I couldn't do a single pull-up but with the combination of weight loss and strength gains, I surpassed my expectations.

My pattern was if I was struggling internally, my external reflected it. Now that I've healed those internal wounds, it was time to do the work to show it externally. I appreciate people like David for offering to help me become a better man because they genuinely care for me.

I believe God puts good people in your life for a reason and I especially feel this way about Jennifer Sey. She's inspirational in how much turmoil she's been able to overcome throughout her life and is driven to serve others and protect the innocent from evil or unjust actions.

Not only do I agree with their mission to protect women's sports and spaces but I absolutely love the quality of their products. Often, you see products that lack quality because they're too focused on the message: XX-XY Athletic’s quality & design are comparable to major brands.

Working with XX-XY Athletics allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with other like-minded truthseekers like Chloe Cole and Dr. T. Lee who aren't afraid to speak up against the immoral and illogical behavior that permeates our society.

I want my story of overcoming a common obstacle to inspire others to do the same. When you do the work to become a better version of yourself, others will notice and you never know what amazing things can manifest from it.

If you want to learn more about XX-XY Athletics, you can read more and purchase their products on their website: www.xx-xyathletics.com

You can learn more about Jennifer Sey from our episode of "Breaking Bread", which will be released later today.

Here is a clip from our episode:

