If you were to die today and given a life review in the afterlife, would you be proud of your conduct?

As you stand there rewatching every moment in an instance, would you regret how you treated people?

I think about these questions often.

For about a year, I've consumed a lot of near-death experience content, whether it be listening to audiobooks or hearing podcast testimonies of people who left their bodies to head toward heaven or hell.

These are stories from average people from all over the world, ranging from believers of various religions to atheists, bring back incredibly detailed memories of leaving their body and encountering something so profound that they have trouble describing it.

Many of them are similar, but not exactly the same, just like our own individualized experiences on earth. However, the most profound stories feature a life review, allowing individuals to experience their entire lives instantly.

What they typically describe is not simply watching their life like they were watching a television but they feel every emotion they went through all over again. However, the life reviews aren't a highlight reel focused on their superficial achievements.

Every life review story I've heard has one particular focus, and it's in relation to how they treated people throughout their lives. These reviews distinctly center on human relationships and whether we demonstrated love for mankind.

With every re-lived memory of an interaction, the person not only saw themselves treating someone positively or negatively, but they were able to experience how that person felt as well based on their interactions.

Even deeper than that, they were able to witness the momentum of their positive or negative treatment continued to other people, affecting the lives of multiple strangers.

With every good deed, they saw how they not only positively affected one person, but tens or hundreds of people. However, the inverse was also the same, as they saw how their negative treatment hurt tens or hundreds of people unbeknownst to them.

Becoming a public figure has shown me how massively you can benefit someone's life. It's a blessing and a lot of responsibility because you don't know who you'll affect your statements or behavior.

I had one man reach out to me privately, telling me how my book changed his life, which is something you can never predict and I certainty didn't expect. Now this person is attempting to help others after changing his mindset, like I had demonstrated in my book.

I massively underestimated how connected we are as human beings and how one act of kindness can help countless people that you'll never known of. I also think about the people who've shown me grace and wonder if their grace originated from someone else.

If these stories are true, maybe that insult I once said to some random person online lead to ten other people being hurt. This possibility of a relational life review matches up with my understanding of a relational Jesus Christ who instructed us to lean on love for one another.

If a life review is true or possible, would I be proud of how I treated people? I'd like to think I would be, but I've become incredibly cautious of how I interact with people online and in real life because I may be helping or harming more than the person I'm talking to.

The past couple of years, I've been incredibly focused on being an overall positive force in the world because there is enough negativity and nihilism out there. But I don't believe you need to be a public figure to affect thousands of people; you probably have already.

Maybe these testimonies are a profound warning for us to reconsider our effectiveness to change the world around us. Maybe we should all ask ourselves this question while we still have a chance to change our life trajectory.

So, would you be proud of how your life review?

