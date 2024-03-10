"If Republicans were giving sex non-conforming kids surgeries, it would be the biggest scandal." -Colin Wright
Clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Colin Wright & Christina Buttons in Nashville"
Weeks ago, I had the opportunity to enjoy a meal withand in Nashville. This is a clip from our conversation. The full episode will be released tomorrow, 3/11/2024. Enjoy!
