If Your Child Is A Murderer, You Failed As A Parent
The Florida triple murder cases involving three assailants ranging from ages 12-17 exemplifies massive parental failures.
Failed parents create failed children. The innocent suffer when parents fail to do their job.
while it's a thorny issue with gray areas, i generally support legally charging the parent(s) of children who commit serious crimes, especially younger kids. a child who commits murder is almost* guaranteed to have been failed by all of the adults in their life
*there ARE very rare fringe cases w things such as mental illness playing a part, but they are the .1%
Thank you so much for this post. I am sick to death of these kids' moms or aunties or grandmothers sobbing on the news that these murderers either did nothing wrong or were provoked into taking the lives of other human beings. Even a child knows it's wrong to take a life.