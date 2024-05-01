"I'm scared there is going to be a terrorist attack in this country soon." -Justine Brooke Murray
Clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread"
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is a clip from the next episode of "Breaking Bread with Justine Brooke Murray". The full episode will be released tomorrow.
All of the elements are present.
Excluding the "false flag attacks" and "inside jobs" that we have already seen not too long ago.