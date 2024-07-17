"Immigration is a massive industry that is profiting off of these people." -Libby Emmons
Clip from upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons in West Virginia"
Big bidness, indeed. The Obama Administration awarded billions to Catholic charities in 2014 to help 'resettle' migrants... Big bidness.
It is why I am no longer attending Catholic exercises every Sunday.