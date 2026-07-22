Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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BeadleBlog
36m

I love this post!

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
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Joanne Yurchak
9m

This is absolutely WONDERFUL! You are to be commended for doing this. Your kindnesses and help for these people who cannot do it for themselves will return to you tenfold. God bless you for this very important work that you are doing.

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