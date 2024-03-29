'It's not your imagination, race relations were better in the past'
My Latest Human Events Article
Article Link - https://humanevents.com/2024/03/26/adam-coleman-its-not-your-imagination-race-relations-were-better-in-the-past
This article was inspired by a tweet posted by Columnist David Marcus:
I provide data that confirms his statement and why things have changed. Give it a read when you can.
If you want to know more about David, watch our “Breaking Bread” conversation:
This. "Why can’t we all just get along? Because there is an economic model in keeping us separated and angry at each other."
I was well aware of the market wherein Race Hucksters make their bread. These types of losers existed even in the time of Booker T. Washington. He spoke about them. I suspect they will always exist. Why get a real job when you can seek fame and fortune by whining on CNN? Politicians and race hucksters share some of the same DNA, apparently.
However, I had not considered that the model of the entire MSM/entertainment media complex also relied upon the same model. Of course, they do. As the saying goes, bad news sells. Bad news about race relations results in a ton of clicks and viewership. And here we are...
This will not be over until the phrase "race relations" is in the circular file. Whenever I hear this, it makes me think people score their pigment level and cartilage shape vis-a-vis others and then arrange their relationship accordingly. One of my favorite movie scenes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rLCTuI6XOE