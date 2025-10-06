It’s Official: The Seed & Roots Summit Is Coming to Philadelphia
Come join us October 25th, 2025!
I’ve been working with Kathy Barnette to help produce the Seed & Roots Summit, the first official one starting in Philadelphia.
This isn’t just another event.
It’s a call to rebuild the moral, cultural, and economic foundations of our country — together.
The Seed & Roots Summit will bring voices from across America to speak honestly about what it takes to build strong families, thriving communities, and meaningful work in an age of division, distractions and opportunities.
The seeds we plant today will either offer shade for the next generation — or a stump they’ll be forced to uproot tomorrow.
It's a blessing to know so many great patriots of integrity are on our side! I will be there.
Thrilled to see your name, Adam, on this "marquee" alongside my DEAR friend Roslyn, and sooo many other bright lights working tirelessly to save our country, while "speaking truth to power".