I’ve been working with Kathy Barnette to help produce the Seed & Roots Summit, the first official one starting in Philadelphia.

This isn’t just another event.

It’s a call to rebuild the moral, cultural, and economic foundations of our country — together.

The Seed & Roots Summit will bring voices from across America to speak honestly about what it takes to build strong families, thriving communities, and meaningful work in an age of division, distractions and opportunities.

👉 Purchase Tickets Here

The seeds we plant today will either offer shade for the next generation — or a stump they’ll be forced to uproot tomorrow.

Share

Refer a friend