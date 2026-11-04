Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
3hEdited

You are more generous than I am. Perhaps living in LA and knowing a Democratic stronghold has ruined the state, I know the risk of the Blue. I went to protests to open up schools, went to events where real kids showed the injuries of a nonsensical vax for their age group, the group also included a father who lost his son to it. Every LA grade school has the diversity flag embedded somewhere on their buildings. Our local blue ribbon grade school really did host a drag queen story hour. Dr. Kheriaty, a professor of medical ethics, really did lose his job stating the mandates were unethical. Scars from the BLM protests still remain. Schools teach garbage, but that is okay as the tech bros say they will just import their needs. Thus that doors will swing wide open once again. So, I am repulsed by those who refused to look in the rear view mirror backing us back into that abyss.

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The 2020 Report's avatar
The 2020 Report
4h

Predictable is not the same as meaningless. If every midterm is just voters punishing whoever is in charge, then campaigns are basically expensive weather reports. The interesting part is not that voters got angry about prices. It is which voters showed up angry, where they live, and whether the winners actually learned anything before the next flip.

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