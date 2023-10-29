"It's [Venezuela] so similar to what I see happening in the U.S. now" -Martha Bueno
This is a clip from our "Breaking Bread" series. The full episode will be released Monday, October 30th. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for updates and alerts.
Wow. “Really powerful” is an understatement. I love her experience and passion. On cannot discount the value of hard earned knowledge that comes from that kind of experience. Communism doesn’t work. History is replete with examples. And trying communism always leads…always…to vast and systemic human rights abuses in nations that become communist. Communism directed at its own people killed tens of millions, probably hundreds of millions, far exceeding Hitler and the Nazis when it comes to deaths against one’s own people. The question for us is this: how did the ardently anti-communist nation a I was born into in 1960 become one where well educated young people from our brightest and best educational institutions consider communism a viable alternative? What did they miss in their education that I received in the 1960’s through the early 1980s? Has our education system failed us and if so how and why?
Lots to unpack on this subject. Really looking forward to this episode Adam.
Really powerful; can't wait to hear more. Thank you.