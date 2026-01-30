Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Kirwin's avatar
Paul Kirwin
11hEdited

“Based on my findings, federal prosecutors in January 6 cases claimed that shouting in favor displayed their bias and effectively removed their legitimacy as journalists.”

This is why we have laws and a court system. The prosecutors presented evidence and the defense presented evidence. Judges and jurors had the opportunity to hear both sides of the issue and their verdict was heard. Those convicted of illegal activity have the right to appeal the verdict.

Anyone that joined the protest/riot could have claimed to be a journalist and some did. The court had an opportunity to decide if the journalists’ claims were honest or simply self-serving in an attempt to take advantage of the constitutional right to free speech and assembly while committing a crime. The court had an opportunity to decide if the journalist’s were dis-associated observers or if they were there for other purposes.

Don Lemon will have the same opportunity. The trial should be available for free viewing everywhere.

And just for the record, it is clearly illegal to enter private property to interfere with a persons or a groups right to free expression and religious services whether that property is a church or a synagogue or a mosque or an abortion clinic. A public trial can do a lot to establish guidelines for further protest, and to establish all of our rights as free citizens.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Anne Simpson's avatar
Mary Anne Simpson
11h

I feel the same way you do. I don’t feel like we should stoop to the low standards used on January 6. I also believe that don lemon is thrilled he’s being arrested. It will give him press time doesn’t deserve.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture