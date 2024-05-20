Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/05/20/opinion/joe-biden-was-racist-and-patronizing-in-his-speech-to-morehouse-grads/

As soon as I saw his speech, I knew I had to pitch this to the Post. I’m once again thankful for them giving me a platform to talk about one of many things that is wrong with Joe Biden, and by extension, mainstream Democrats who’ve completely lost the plot and agree with his racial nonsense.

Read the article when you get a chance.

