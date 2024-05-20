"Joe Biden was racist and patronizing in his speech to Morehouse grads"
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/05/20/opinion/joe-biden-was-racist-and-patronizing-in-his-speech-to-morehouse-grads/
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As soon as I saw his speech, I knew I had to pitch this to the Post. I’m once again thankful for them giving me a platform to talk about one of many things that is wrong with Joe Biden, and by extension, mainstream Democrats who’ve completely lost the plot and agree with his racial nonsense.
Read the article when you get a chance.
Superb Adam. This sums it up nicely: "... the Democratic playbook is to reassure our victimhood status, not overcome it."
There is nothing else that need be written. Well done.
“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black...”
...you AIN'T black. Ain't? Biden speaks bad English, thinking he's imitating black people? Am I the only one who thinks he's mocking them?
Who's the racist here?