Joy Reid's sneering at 'Moms for Liberty' shows what the elites really think of the people
"Reid is one of many captains of the media Titanic who believe you’re an iceberg that can be crushed in their path and egotistically never suspect the strength of a pissed-off iceberg like Tiffany Justice."
Read the article here: https://humanevents.com/2024/01/29/adam-coleman-joy-reids-sneering-at-moms-for-liberty-shows-what-the-elites-really-think-of-the-people
I sound like a stalker but your writing is so inspiring. Keep up the great work. This has to be the year we all share our voices.
This interview had me running to read the book in question. The book "All Boys aren't Blue" is a 'meh' book journaling one black queer activist's growth and acceptance of his queerness. The book is poorly edited for grammar. Other than my disinterest in the CRT - oppressor/oppressed narrative the book is selling... I didn't find it that objectionable to a high school reading audience. Matter of fact, if a high schooler chose to read all 304 pages - I would consider it a win for literacy. Yes, there is trauma and incest as advertised. Yes, in college the writer finally loses his virginity twice (once on top, once on bottom). Nope - didn't notice a single dildo. If I recall from the interview - Tiffany Justice was objecting to this being in younger school libraries. I would agree with this objection. Meanwhile Joy Reid was trying to get her 'gotcha' moment. I do agree with you that one doesn't need to be anything other than a parent to have a say in how our school library dollars are spent. That said - without finding the alleged 'dildo', Ms. Justice was possibly conflating this book with another book that also doesn't belong in elementary schools - "Gender Queer" (yep, I read that one too).