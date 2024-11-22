Jussie Smollett doesn’t care if he tears America apart if it helps his career
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/11/21/opinion/jussie-smollett-doesnt-care-if-he-tears-america-apart-if-it-helps-his-career/
The New York Post contacted me to ask for an article reacting to Illinois State overturning his conviction from his trial to adhere to his original plea deal.
Enjoy the article!
What career? ;) THAT horse is glue.
He is the unfortunate by-product of the entertainment system. I think they confuse the lines they read that reflect people of substance and believe that is who they are. Hollywood, I fear, is dead and that means a hit for all the workers in the industry.