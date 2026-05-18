Justice is coming for victims of dangerous illegal-migrant truckers
My Latest New York Post Article
https://nypost.com/2026/05/17/opinion/justice-is-coming-for-victims-of-illegal-migrant-truckers/
The 9-0 Supreme Court ruling is a gamechanger for the trucking industry, which now puts the freight brokers in the line of fire for lawsuits if they are found to be negligent. This could be the massive win for victims across the country who have been harmed due to their greed and disinterest in ruling out bad actors in the industry.
I’m appreciative that the New York Post allowed for me to share the existence of my documentary being made. I just came back from Utah filming with the Pearson family and today I’ll be driving to Ohio to interview with another family.
Let me know what you think.
Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.
I am delighted to see this article reach Real Clear Politics ... !!! A meteroic rise, akin to that of Shasha Stone and Jenny Holland ... Bravo, Adam 👌👏
On long drives I used to take comfort with the big rigs. You could visibly witness they knew what they were doing. I was skeptical when CA was fed the premise that if one allows illegals to get driver's licenses that will ensure insurance compliance, which has proved false. I had no clue, as I am sure almost every voter except the those in power, knew this meant commercial driver's license. I now avoid big rigs on the road because I have seen the dangerous behavior. This administrative choice not only endangered the public but hurt all the trucking companies doing the right thing. This is the problem with gov't collusion with industries (the real fascist definition.)