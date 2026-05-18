https://nypost.com/2026/05/17/opinion/justice-is-coming-for-victims-of-illegal-migrant-truckers/

The 9-0 Supreme Court ruling is a gamechanger for the trucking industry, which now puts the freight brokers in the line of fire for lawsuits if they are found to be negligent. This could be the massive win for victims across the country who have been harmed due to their greed and disinterest in ruling out bad actors in the industry.

I’m appreciative that the New York Post allowed for me to share the existence of my documentary being made. I just came back from Utah filming with the Pearson family and today I’ll be driving to Ohio to interview with another family.

Let me know what you think.

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Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.

If you can give, please go to our GiveSendGo: www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways

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