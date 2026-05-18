Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
2h

I am delighted to see this article reach Real Clear Politics ... !!! A meteroic rise, akin to that of Shasha Stone and Jenny Holland ... Bravo, Adam 👌👏

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
9h

On long drives I used to take comfort with the big rigs. You could visibly witness they knew what they were doing. I was skeptical when CA was fed the premise that if one allows illegals to get driver's licenses that will ensure insurance compliance, which has proved false. I had no clue, as I am sure almost every voter except the those in power, knew this meant commercial driver's license. I now avoid big rigs on the road because I have seen the dangerous behavior. This administrative choice not only endangered the public but hurt all the trucking companies doing the right thing. This is the problem with gov't collusion with industries (the real fascist definition.)

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