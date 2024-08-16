Kamala Avoiding The Media, Political Revisionist History and Raygun's Terrible Performance
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia's "The U.S. Report"
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent points!
Galling media deflection of her forced nomination, her Biden-Harris record, and no policy platform is a historic abdication of their supposed 4th estate mission to hold presidential power to account. Now it’s just a ‘media issue’ cuz “people don’t care about interviewing her!”