"Kamala Harris’ greatest weakness is her inauthentic self — and black Americans can see right through it"
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/10/15/opinion/kamala-harris-greatest-weakness-is-her-inauthentic-self-and-black-americans-can-see-right-through-it/
The Post contacted me to listen to Kamala’s live interview with Charlamagne tha God on his radio show and give my opinion on her appearance.
Much of the interview was what you’d expect to hear but the only thing that would come to mind was how I don’t believe her. Even Charlamagne addressed the rumblings of her appearing packaged and stuck on talking points.
If have time, give it a read.
Side note: The article got picked up by Real Clear Politics!
I want to add that what Harris proposed in offering a 20k forgivable loan targeting Black men is not Constitutional. So we have an attorney proposing an offering that she knows she cannot give ethically yet she says it anyway because it sounds good. If she gets into power there is a darker path we will take as she clearly is in line with totalitarianism where the winners and losers are chosen based on their behavior. An example of this is CA bureaucracy's rejection of Elon Musk to create a platform for his space adventures on the coast. The bureaucrats make clear the rejection is based on is politics and not the environmental impact. This is the future for all where winners and losers are selected by the unelected. We will become increasingly unstable as we will be suspicious of others and innovation will plummet causing misery. Marxism creates the very things is states it is trying to prevent because it goes through a dystopian mirror.
I cannot imagine a more phony candidate. There is not one authentic thing about her, and every time she speaks, more and more people realize this.