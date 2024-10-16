Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/10/15/opinion/kamala-harris-greatest-weakness-is-her-inauthentic-self-and-black-americans-can-see-right-through-it/

The Post contacted me to listen to Kamala’s live interview with Charlamagne tha God on his radio show and give my opinion on her appearance.

Much of the interview was what you’d expect to hear but the only thing that would come to mind was how I don’t believe her. Even Charlamagne addressed the rumblings of her appearing packaged and stuck on talking points.

If have time, give it a read.

Side note: The article got picked up by Real Clear Politics!

