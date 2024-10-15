Kamala Harris has an authenticity problem. Her attempt to court Black Men is only in reaction to polling data & Obama's terrible messaging.

Voters paid attention to what she prioritized, and her sudden pivot exemplifies her inauthenticity: Trump doesn't have this issue.

The typical voter has limited time and information to understand a candidate and what they support. Because of this, they'll base their interest in a candidate like if you met someone for the first time: They look for subtleties and behavioral clues.

One of those intangibles is authenticity. It's not an ironed-out science but instead a gathering of clues that each person gathers for themselves to determine if you're who you say you are. Regular people value authenticity because it links itself to trustworthiness.

Voters want to believe that the person they're going to vote for is the better option not just because they say the so-called right things but because they exude believability while doing so. Voters want to "feel" as though you mean what you say and say what you mean.

Regardless of who you are supporting, there is an emotion attached to your choice. There is a bit of faith involved in your decision and assumptions to fill in the absence of information. We can't be personal friends with candidates: We have to trust the little information we have.

Regular people are capable of picking up clues of bullsh*t when someone speaks & catch onto their shift in personality depending on who they're standing in front of. Someone authentic doesn't constantly transform into an alternate version of themselves: They remain who they are.

Kamala is a classic chameleon who adapts to her surroundings and will morph into whatever she needs to be to suit her. In one moment, she's against something and then a year later, she's contradicting herself.

If she's in front of black people, she speaks differently because it's performative. If she knows her audience, she adapts to what she believes they want from her. This is not the behavior of someone who is authentic and voters notice clues like this.

This brings us to her "plan for black men" that isn't landing whatsoever. This plan wasn't released a month ago but right after Obama's public ridicule of black men who are hesitant. Are we to believe that Kamala cares about black men when she hasn't talked about us prior?

If you're a politician and you have to run a PR campaign to convince people that you care about something midway, they will not believe you. If you're doing something in reaction to something negative, voters will pick up your inauthenticity: You've already lost them.

Her "plan" is half-hearted anyways. She uses words like "support", "protect" and "launch" but doesn't explain how. Even the marijuana objective, is she saying that she will work to get marijuana legalized nationwide? Would she use her political capital on this for black men?

Instead of saying she'd "support" something, she should say how she would support it. Matter of fact, support doesn't mean anything if you can't say what you're supporting specifically. Kamala isn't holding Zoom call tutoring sessions for high-paying jobs, so how would this work?

It is hard to believe that her plan, even if I supported it, would come anywhere close to fruition if I can't buy that she's an authentic character. That's her hurdle; she's fake. She doesn't seem like a real person to me and I'm not even sure if I've ever witnessed the real her.

Even if you hate Trump, no one thinks Trump is inauthentic. You could think he's a bad guy but you'd never presume he's faking it. What you see is what you get with Trump and he's a model of consistency as far as his demeanor. This is a line I say about him: Trump is Trump.

Yes, policy and rhetoric matter to voters too but at the end of the day, it's incredibly difficult to support someone who comes off as fake. We know fake people: Kiss asses who said the right thing to the boss and it made you sick when people couldn't see through the facade.

Personally, I do not believe Kamala whatsoever. Even if I liked her ideas, I cannot be certain that she won't scrap them for something else because it's politically expedient to do so. She's faker than a purse in Chinatown.

If you’re wondering why she’s dropping in favorability with every key demographic, it’s because the more she talks, the more we see her for who she really is. Time reveals the wolves in sheep's clothing.

