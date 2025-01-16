A few months ago, my friend got married to the perfect woman for him. She's kind, supportive and cherishes him.

Doctors recently diagnosed him with cancer, and he underwent two surgeries to resolve it. I wondered how much more difficult it would be if he had to deal with this alone.

In late 2023, we would have these phone conversations about how difficult it was to be in the dating pool and dealing with the craziness of online dating. We had conversations about how he wanted much of what I was blessed to have: a loving wife and a child.

Understandably, there were times that he would be down after another disappointing date, but I felt in my heart that he would find the right woman. That was until he met his now wife, who was the first woman he had an immediate connection with and could be himself.

In our conversations, I told him how I knew that my wife was the woman I wanted to marry was because it was incredibly easy to be around her. It's not work, it's just peacefully comfortable to exist around each other and build a friendship.

What he described to me was exactly what I felt with my wife. She possessed all the qualities of a good wife, with her tremendous kindness, wonderful humor and genuine care for him. They wanted the same things in life and were inseparable, just as I was with my wife.

Just as I knew I wanted to marry my wife after a few months into our relationship, he followed a similar pattern. After meeting her the first time, I knew exactly why he fell in love with her and could see her wonderful character shine through.

Even more so, I knew that he was in good hands moving forward in life. In early December 2024, he called me unexpectedly to tell me how he was diagnosed with cancer in his tongue and would need to have surgeries to remedy this issue.

I could hear the fear and uncertainty in his voice and I wish I could have consoled him in person, but I live far away from him. When he finally went to the hospital for surgery, I received a message from his wife letting me know in great detail his emotional state & expectations.

Every day he was in the hospital, she messaged me and his entire family updates about his progress. Hours of surgery and she was waiting for him, waiting to help take care of her husband. It had me thinking: What if he never met her and was still single?

What if he found out this news alone in his old one-bedroom apartment? How would he handle taking an Uber home from the hospital instead of being driven by his loving wife? We often minimize the importance of relationships and turn them into optional transactional agreements.

But life is difficult and unpredictable and I couldn't imagine facing some of these obstacles by myself. We're social creatures, yet some of us choose isolation, which is like opting in to torture. I've seen what loneliness looks like in old age and I wouldn't wish that on anyone.

There is something about having someone beside you no matter what and having the instinct to want to sacrifice for someone you made a lifelong promise to. My friend David chose an incredible woman to spend the rest of his life with.

He chose a woman who hurts when he hurts and I know if the circumstance were reversed, he'd do the same for her. He just came home a few days ago after multiple successful surgeries and already showing signs of a fast recovery back to his old-self.

Anything that is worth having is hard to obtain, and that includes love. Never give up finding it because love can carry you through the worst of times: David saw this only a few months into his marriage.

