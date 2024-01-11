Lockdowns hurt poor people around the world - Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Clip from upcoming episode "Breaking Bread with Jay Bhattacharya in London"
Thanks for this. The more the affluence the less the compassion? In some sense yes. Those dictating ignored the consequences of Lockdowns, they were warned but simply ignored them. Nobody has been held responsible which just shows how pitifully inadequate the dictating class is.
this should be a good one