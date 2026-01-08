Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

User's avatar
Morgan S.'s avatar
Morgan S.
2d

I don’t know why this is so hard for people to understand. My small town had a small DHS opp come through. The NY Times did an article about it saying it “shook the small community.” No it didn’t— the people protesting are protesting something stupid every Saturday. It’s like 5 old white ladies. The community actually supported the opp once we had the information about what happened.

Seeing how the MSM twisted something that happened in my own town made me trust them even less. They flat out lie about officers doing their job.

Ted's avatar
Ted
2d

Uh oh; Mr. Coleman is using sound logic and verifiable facts, again.

Sarcasm aside, it's a worthwhile undertaking; reminding folks to pay attention when they're being manipulated by appeals to emotion.

Probably best to regard such efforts as a journey, not a destination; disingenuous messaging is a constant and all are vulnerable. Countering it, is a Sisyphean undertaking.

That said, a visit to Mr. Coleman's 'stack is always refreshing; it ain't easy to find an oasis of efforts toward honesty, these days. I may not always agree with his assertions, but I always appreciate his sincerity and intelligence.

