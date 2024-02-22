MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: I will be releasing a second edition of my book "Black Victim To Black Victor" in March 2024 through my publishing company

.

It will be available in paperback, e-book, AND audiobook (finally)! Special Thanks to Batya Ungar-Sargon for the blurb!

Why a second edition? While I'm wildly proud of the response from people about my book, I recognize that there were areas of improvement editing-wise. They weren't major enough to turn readers off but once in a while, I would hear critiques about small mistakes in the book.

This book was self-published and the editing process ended up being done by me and my wife. We spent over a month combing through it but recognize that this is not our specialty. Dr. Tanya Hettler reached out to me and offered to assist in cleaning up those mistakes.

Share

I'm incredibly thankful for her inspiration to improve what I believe will be a timeless book. I know my book has been read in classrooms and on college campuses and I believe a more concise version of my book will only help spread my message.

I had no expectations when I wrote this book and I would have been happy if 10 people liked it. The amazing feedback I've received from people in multiple countries and the expressed impact it has made on the lives of people has been beyond amazing.

Upon release of this book, I want to donate some copies of the book to teachers across the country. If you know any teachers who would be interested in receiving copies of my book, please have them contact me directly: promotions@wrongspeak.net

I do have another book I plan on writing this year and I'll provide an update ASAP.

Refer a friend