'Mark Cuban is wrong: Blacks don’t need his help to succeed' (Article + Video)
My Latest NY Post Article
Link to Article: https://nypost.com/2024/01/30/opinion/mark-cuban-is-wrong-blacks-dont-need-his-help-to-succeed/
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This. "DEI encourages corporate saviorism as a necessary benevolent act, but it’s a disingenuous practice that sees minorities as incapable of excelling without someone else pulling us up to prosperity."
I like to say it this way, "The last thing Black people need is another white boy trying to save us." That might be a little course, but it hits my mark. Another thinker in the same vein as you (and me), Chad O. Jackson, refers to this mentality as, a "Protective Benevolence Narrative" in his writings and postings on the subject. Basically, people like Cuban, and the folks who parrot this point of view, see Black folks as pets who need "Massa" to keep us safe and nurture us to success.
What could possibly be more demeaning and condescending?!
Ugh, that you need to say these words in 2024 is such a disgrace. A hundred years ago, the Eugenicists pedaled their belief in intellectual hierarchies going so fast as to push for states to sterilize the unfit starting with a poor white woman who became pregnant, possibly due to rape. This is just a condescending update. If there is a hierarchy that makes a difference, it is an intact nuclear family. Not always possible, but it should be our country's north star.