Article Link - https://www.newsweek.com/memo-claudine-gay-her-champions-being-black-not-handicap-opinion-1857619

This article came about unexpectedly yesterday and I’m glad I was allowed to write it for Newsweek.

Yesterday morning, I saw this Tweet from Wajahat Ali:

I responded to this with this Tweet:

This response so far has gained over 5.5k likes and was retweeted by many prominent figures including Ben Shapiro. This tweet also quickly got the attention of my friend and Opinion Editor for Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon.

She wanted me to expand on this tweet and talk more about the response to the resignation of Harvard’s president, Claudia Gay.

This article encapsulates my thoughts on the mindset of upper-class and academic leftist ideologues who act like black people are handicapped…except for black upper-class and academics because they’re exceptional.

Enjoy the article!

