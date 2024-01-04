"Memo to Claudine Gay and Her Champions: Being Black Is Not a Handicap"
My Latest Newsweek Opinion Article
Article Link - https://www.newsweek.com/memo-claudine-gay-her-champions-being-black-not-handicap-opinion-1857619
This article came about unexpectedly yesterday and I’m glad I was allowed to write it for Newsweek.
Yesterday morning, I saw this Tweet from Wajahat Ali:
I responded to this with this Tweet:
This response so far has gained over 5.5k likes and was retweeted by many prominent figures including Ben Shapiro. This tweet also quickly got the attention of my friend and Opinion Editor for Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon.
She wanted me to expand on this tweet and talk more about the response to the resignation of Harvard’s president, Claudia Gay.
This article encapsulates my thoughts on the mindset of upper-class and academic leftist ideologues who act like black people are handicapped…except for black upper-class and academics because they’re exceptional.
Enjoy the article!
This article reminded me of my journey in the 70’s as a woman in the workplace. I was told I’d never make as much money as a man and would be seen as a sex object. I never complained, I just worked harder. I did lose some jobs and faced sexual advances, but I shut them down and plugged on. And I succeeded in making as much money as any man. Becca use at the end of the day, it’s hard work that counts. Was life always fair? No! But that didn’t deter me. Being a victim keeps a person down forever. Thank you for such a well written piece!
“I was raised by a Black mother who exemplified how you must earn what you want in life, and the idea of waiting for my supposed oppressor to save me goes against everything my mother taught me.
Being Black is not a handicap. But listening to Leftist elitists sure is.”
Nailed it.