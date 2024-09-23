Every year, my wife and I travel abroad to celebrate our wedding anniversary.

To celebrate our 3-year marriage, we decided to return to Turkey.

I decided to film our travels throughout Turkey and this compilation is only a snippet of what we experienced. If you've never been, I hope you enjoy living vicariously through this video.

Filmed with a Panasonic Lumix GH-6 camera with Sirui 24/35 mm Anamorphic Lenses

