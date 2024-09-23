My 2-Week Vacation in Turkey Compilation Video (4K)
Istanbul, Kas, Marmaris & Bodrum!
Every year, my wife and I travel abroad to celebrate our wedding anniversary.
To celebrate our 3-year marriage, we decided to return to Turkey.
I decided to film our travels throughout Turkey and this compilation is only a snippet of what we experienced. If you've never been, I hope you enjoy living vicariously through this video.
Filmed with a Panasonic Lumix GH-6 camera with Sirui 24/35 mm Anamorphic Lenses
Adam, I was just there in Turkey in late July and early August 2024! And I recognize some of those sites. Glad you had a good time! I'm missing the non stop barrage of hot tea! Oh! One last thing. Enjoyed the video. One of the sad things that happened to me, was on the last day my son-in-law who was traveling with me, left my Sony Camera in the taxi. And a few days before, he left his android phone in a taxi. So we lost so many pictures. Glad you had some good ones!
Hope you had a amazing time.