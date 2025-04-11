My Appearance on Dr. Drew
Discussing my new book, "The Children We Left Behind", Parental Selfishness and DEI
I had a great conversation with Dr. Drew about all things parenting and central themes of my book. If you asked me 5 years ago that I’d be having a conversation with Dr. Drew about parenting and child psychology, I would have thought you were crazy.
Enjoy!
Great discussion. I’m so glad to see you getting broader exposure. I always gain something from your perspective; it’s great that more and more people will have that opportunity.
You are making the rounds!! Awesome.
I have your book in front of me -- my next read!