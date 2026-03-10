Shout-out to the ladies at Pop & Politics for inviting me onto their channel to discuss the situation in the trucking industry and to tell their audience about my crowdfunding efforts for the documentary.

I’m not just saying this because I’m on there, but this is a really good breakdown for people who aren’t familiar with the trucking industry and how it operates.

I’ve been down the rabbit hole of trucking for weeks, and this issue is so dire that it should be a matter of national concern.

If you’d like to contribute to my GiveSendGo, you can do so here:

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend