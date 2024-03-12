My Appearance on Sky News Australia with Rita Panahi
This was my second time appearing on Rita’s show and we were able to recap Joe Biden’s actions (or lack thereof) surrounding the illegal immigration crisis, his growing disapproval from black and Hispanic voters, and the constant need for Blue Dog Democrat types to virtue signal to the far left of their party. Enjoy!
FYI: The article mentioned on Wrong Speak’s substack was written by- The Growing Community Of Black Conservative Voices
Great interview. Thank you for continuing to speak out.
Thanks for the shout out. I almost deleted your message without reading it because I got 2 separate notifications concerning your interview.