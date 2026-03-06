Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
1h

Nothing is what it seems! Everything is wrong on purpose:

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-star-not-from-david

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/finflation

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/yellow-alert-global-cyber-storm/

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/free-ebook-the-coming-battle-a-complete

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/bad-v-good-gdp

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/power-needs-power-electrical-computing

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

Just like Lincoln’s mason VP murdered him to become President, and mason Mike Pence backstabbed Trump in the 2020 stolen elections, mason LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

FreeReach apps

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/check-your-x-account-throttling-score

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 50 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/help-banning-gene-therapy-vaccines

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

Scientific proof of God, immortal soul, heaven, hell, angels, demons:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-science-they-came-back

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture