This week, I was invited on Sky News Australia twice (I’ll post that video another time) and had an opportunity to speak with Danica again, who was filling in for Rita Panahi.

Enjoy.

Share

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.

If you can give, please go to our GiveSendGo: www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways

Refer a friend