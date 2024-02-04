My Appearance on the All-American Savage Show with John Burk
Politics and Humor
It’s been over a year since I’d been on John’s show and I was glad to be invited back on. It was a great conversation as we discussed my weight loss journey, the 2024 election, and the state of the political right.
Don’t worry, it’s not all serious…lots of humor laced in. Enjoy!
What a great interview; I really enjoyed hearing your point of view on such a wide variety of topics. BTW, I have been intermittent fasting for several years now. After hearing you talk, I’m inspired to take it to the next level.
Also, I was so impressed with your perspective on the progressive “bait” to keep focus on race, rather than addressing the underlying issues (fatherless children, poverty, class, etc). When you said that, it became so clear to me. If, we actually focus on the underlying issues, it might unite us so we can address the problem effectively (and we all prosper). It breaks my heart, as you so well said, while everyone is fighting to win their political agenda, it’s the children that lose.