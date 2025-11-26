After I saw this video of former “Teacher of the Year” Nicole Staples abusing her child, I immediately texted

offering to be a guest to discuss the culture of beating children.

If you haven’t seen the entire video, you can watch it here as well:

This video reminded Josh of his childhood as he dealt with his Cluster B mother abusing him and his siblings. We discuss why some defended this video as well and why the culture of beating children persists.

Side note, I may do an article on this in the near future.

