My Appearance on the Disaffected Podcast with Josh Slocum
Discussing the Nicole Staples child abuse case
After I saw this video of former “Teacher of the Year” Nicole Staples abusing her child, I immediately textedoffering to be a guest to discuss the culture of beating children.
This video reminded Josh of his childhood as he dealt with his Cluster B mother abusing him and his siblings. We discuss why some defended this video as well and why the culture of beating children persists.
Side note, I may do an article on this in the near future.
That entire article is so wrong. The Teacher of the Year was NOT BEATING HER CHILD! IT’S CALLED AN OLD TIME SPANKING. That is what is so missing from our children of today’s lives. That is why our culture is so screwed up. My generation back when knew what discipline (SPANKING BY APPLYING THE BELT TO BUTTOCKS) was on a whole old standard level than today’s culture. Killings were rare and robberies were not as plentiful as they are today. Life was sacred. The teacher of the Year should be given an award for loving her son and correctly disciplining him by spanking him on his buttocks!