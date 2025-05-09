I was invited onto one of the largest podcasts in the U.K. to discuss several topics, ranging from the Pope’s replacement to the Reform party’s major gains.

Side note: After the podcast, I filmed a one-on-one interview with Stelios about my book “The Children We Left Behind”.

It was a great experience and had intriguing conversations with both Carl and Stelios off-camera. I’d love to do it again if (or when) I return to London. Enjoy the dialogue.

If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can go to www.thechildrenweleftbehind.com or buy it directly from Wrong Speak Publishing at www.wrongspeak.net/shop

