My Appearance On The Lotus Eaters Podcast
A Great Time With The Lads!
Full Episode: https://rumble.com/v6t10bt-the-podcast-of-the-lotus-eaters-1158.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
I was invited onto one of the largest podcasts in the U.K. to discuss several topics, ranging from the Pope’s replacement to the Reform party’s major gains.
Side note: After the podcast, I filmed a one-on-one interview with Stelios about my book “The Children We Left Behind”.
It was a great experience and had intriguing conversations with both Carl and Stelios off-camera. I’d love to do it again if (or when) I return to London. Enjoy the dialogue.
You did a great job; your perspective and input on this panel and the dialog it generated gave me a much better understanding of what is happening in the UK political sphere. Thank you for sharing.