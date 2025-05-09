Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonita's avatar
Bonita
14h

You did a great job; your perspective and input on this panel and the dialog it generated gave me a much better understanding of what is happening in the UK political sphere. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture