My Appearance on The Real Talk With Zuby Podcast
I was invited onto Zuby’s podcast to discuss my new book “The Children We Left Behind” and it was a great conversation between us. We really dive into my childhood experience and the parenting issues that I’m seeing happening throughout the Western world. Enjoy the conversation.
You can purchase the book on Amazon or Wrong Speak Publishing. Audio book should available in the coming weeks on all Audiobook platforms.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I really want to meet that guy. I like his music and his social media content.