My Appearance on TNT News with Pelle Neroth Taylor
https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/adam-coleman-and-josiah-lippincott-on-the-pelle-neroth-taylor-show-05-august-2024/
In this interview, we discuss my book, the importance of family and politics. Enjoy!
Fathers (and mothers) are much more than financial support, but I believe a focus on only "time with dad" misses the importance of children seeing a commitment between the 2 adults that made them, or at least commitment and support between a parent and a stepparent. Add to that the insecurity that results from watching the adults change jobs in these times with a lack of long-term commitment between employee and employer. I believe more children will be abandoned by one parent as government expands the taxpayer role in childcare.
Thanks for sharing. Your thoughtful perspective always makes my day a better one.