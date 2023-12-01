My Appearance on Tomi Lahren's Show "Tomi Is Fearless"
I was invited onto Tomi Lahren’s show to discuss some current cultural and political news events as well as highlight my recent article “Leftism and the Crisis of Loneliness”.
I appreciate the opportunity and enjoyed the dialogue with her. Have a listen!
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great job as always Adam.
Terrific job, Adam! Look forward to sitting down with you later this month.