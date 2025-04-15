My Appearance on Undercurrents with Emily Jashinsky
Jasmine Crockett, Democrats losing their appeal, and left-wing elitism
While in D.C. to record an interview with Epoch Times, I was offered an opportunity to sit down with Emily Jashinsky to discuss the state of politics, Jasmine Crockett, and how the Democrats lost me as a voter.
Enjoy the conversation!
Jasmine “Mouth Rocket” Crockett continues to fire barrages of verbal diarrhea 🤮 on a daily basis. She is the gift 🎁 that keeps on giving to the Republican Party. If she is allowed to remain a voice of the Democratic Party, that party will become increasingly irrelevant as normal people continue to abandon its insanity😵💫😵💫😵💫.
I enjoy listening to your reasoned viewpoint of our wrecked political system and our societal norms. UContinue to push your well needed narrative.