"My biggest fear is that conservatives will adopt the tactics of the left." -David Marcus
Clip from the next episode of "Breaking Bread" with columnist David Marcus
The full episode will be released on Monday, January 22nd, 2023.
It is tempting to wield the Ring of Power against those evil bastards though.
Adam - Mr. Marcus is right. In a discussion of the huge rift in our country between leftist and conservative and what the future holds, a friend and former military comrade of mine expressed the concern that if the pendulum swings the other way it will move too far and we will find our side doing some of the same intolerable things to "them" that the left does to "us" now. That would be a sad day indeed. However I caution that I would rather have that possible dilemma to deal with and try to control than have the left continue to win and continue to do those same things to "us." The first thing in a conflict is to win. Once that's done we can worry about everything else. If we don't win then our worries over this issue are the equivalent of pointless first world problems.