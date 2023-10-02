My Boy Is Now A Man: Words Of Wisdom for My 18-Year-Old Son
Yesterday, my son turned 18 years old and I wanted to write something for him to always remember in his journey throughout adulthood:
Becoming an adult grants you freedom that you didn't have before as a child but with freedom comes responsibility. As you're free to move around the world without dependency, you're tasked with being accountable for your a…
