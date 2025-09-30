I was invited to speak at Genspect by the Director of Genspect, Stella O’Malley. Months ago, she contacted me after reading my book “The Children We Left Behind” to invite me onto her podcast and subsequently to give a speech at the conference.

For people who aren’t aware, Genspect is a trans-critical organization that brings together scientists, mental health professionals, medical doctors, detransitioners, and concerned parents.

Genspect sees how this idea of trans is harmful mentally and leaves people mutilated, including children.

The reason I agreed to speak was because I see the trans issue as a manifestation of internal helplessness, inability to fit in, and confusion over self.

However, in the speech, I address the elephant in the room: Trans ideology is demonic at its core. It’s a pervasive and evil ideology that wants to corrupt the purity of children.

If you’ve ever seen the images of girls and boys removing their genitalia, you’d understand how this ideology turns healthy children into experiments and forever patients.

I am highly empathetic to the boys and girls who are confused, and I think we should do more to reach out to them.

As far as my feelings after the speech: I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to speak in front of such an accomplished audience but also the livestreamers worldwide. After the speech, a number of people came up to me with tears because this issue is incredibly close to them for various reasons.

These are people who are suffering alongside a loved one who is struggling with their identity and even someone who detransitioned but still has childhood wounds that have yet to fully heal.

After this speech, I gave several people hugs because I’m basically a big teddy bear, and sometimes we just want to feel that someone understands what we are going through.

This issue is real. Children are being mentally harmed and mutilated. It’s time we stop being afraid to call out evil.

NOTE: I am working on a short documentary about the conference featuring interviews with speakers and Stella.

