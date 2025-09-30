Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Elizabeth
5d

As Nature Made Him: The Boy Who Was Raised as a Girl is a chilling read, illustrating a psychologist's mad experiment that words and environment could change biology. Philosophy Professor Kreeft (devout Catholic) said modern society often lumps science with technology and religion with alchemy, but that is in error. Science and religion seek truth. Technology and alchemy desire to master reality for its own ends. This is why technology without grounded ethics will use children up as if they are just a mad experiment - and one that provides a pipeline for money. NGOs providing 'housing,' homeless outreach, etc. with no aim to return these individuals to dignity are all the same. It is a formula. Use people as a resource to be harvested. Wrap it in real suffering, such as gender dysphoria or drug addiction, and you have the financialization of suffering.

Stosh Wychulus
5d

I am usually reticent to use the word evil , but after reading of the Lexington, Massachusetts school to teach gender identity in the first grade, the stench of sulphur and brimstone is too great to continue to ignore. https://substack.com/@ma4women/note/c-161112765?r=7jkvx&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

From Mary Wollstonecraft, " No man chooses evil because it is evil, rather he mistakes it for happiness , the good he seeks". It is still evil.

