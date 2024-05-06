My interview on Bridget Phetasy's Podcast
I was fortunate enough to be invited onto Bridget Phetasy's Podcast, and coincidentally I was able to meet her this past weekend in person at the Dissident Dialogues event in Brooklyn.
We have a lot in common and had really good dialogue. Check it out when you get a chance!
You are never inadequate you are an amazing Man 💖 We can pick our friends but not our family
Great interview! The political breakdown was spot on how I interpret our current climate. Ever think of running for office?😅 We need more level heads and non-politicians back in representative roles🙏