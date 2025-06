In April, I went to Austin, Texas (for the first time) and had the pleasure of interviewing with John for the

Podcast.

It’s two hours long, but it went by quickly for me. We dove into a variety of topics but jumped headfirst into the themes of my newest book, “The Children We Left Behind”.

Please give this a listen and share with everyone you know. God bless!

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Refer a friend